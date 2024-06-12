KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $113.91 and last traded at $113.52, with a volume of 549442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

