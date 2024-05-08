Insider Selling: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 373,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
See Also
