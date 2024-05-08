Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Andersons Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Andersons has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

