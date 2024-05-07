Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWV traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.48. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

