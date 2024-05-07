620,157 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 620,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 1,250,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

