SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.44. 223,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

