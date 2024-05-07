Samuel Smith Acquires 27,000 Shares of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Stock

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Smith bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$30,915.00 ($20,473.51).

Samuel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Santana Minerals alerts:

On Monday, February 19th, Samuel Smith bought 4,366 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$4,972.87 ($3,293.29).

Santana Minerals Price Performance

Santana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.