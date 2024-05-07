Private Advisor Group LLC Has $47.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,443. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

