GFL ENVIRON-TS (GFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE: GFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

5/3/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

