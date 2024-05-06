Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.95

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 464,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.