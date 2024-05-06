Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 18,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

