Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 18,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
About Regency Centers
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.