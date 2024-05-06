Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,218. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

