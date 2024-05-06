Owens & Minor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 9,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,549% compared to the average daily volume of 598 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 592,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,065. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

