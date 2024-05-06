Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWB. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.55.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.06. 45,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

