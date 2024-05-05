LSV Asset Management Purchases 21,400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $59,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. 3,134,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

