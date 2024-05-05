O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.08% of O-I Glass worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600,239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in O-I Glass by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.