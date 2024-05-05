LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,096,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 116,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 622,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 1,597,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.