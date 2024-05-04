Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141.45 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00011877 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $141.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00129372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,924,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.5301816 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $157,134,104.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

