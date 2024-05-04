Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of TEO traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 432,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,326. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
