Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,480 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RWL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,989. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

