Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 176,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,310. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $578.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 12.33%.

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

