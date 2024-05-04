Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE JCI traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.