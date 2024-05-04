Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,077. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

