First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $168.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

