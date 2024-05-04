Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

