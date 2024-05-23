Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.52. 15,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,509. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

