Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.