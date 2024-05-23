Union Savings Bank Has $113,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.08. 173,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

