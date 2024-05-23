Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RTX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 425,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

