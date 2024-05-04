Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.25 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

