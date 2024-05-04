Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104,059 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 1,917.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $64.69. 5,392,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,068. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $71.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.