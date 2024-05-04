Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,806 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 67,390 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,492,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,463,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

