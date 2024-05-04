POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Down 13.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 116,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

