124,898 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 124,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 1,920,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.