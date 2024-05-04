124,898 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 124,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 1,920,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.39.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
