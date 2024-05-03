Toncoin Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.13 billion and approximately $247.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00008900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,084,171 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,072,347.396764 with 3,473,154,882.6421943 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.29083655 USD and is up 12.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $222,688,506.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

