European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.36. 145,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.19.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

