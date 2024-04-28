Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for about 11.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Dorchester Minerals worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,397.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,936.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

DMLP stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. 157,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

