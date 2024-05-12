ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.14 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $68.05. 305,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,803 shares of company stock worth $11,695,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

