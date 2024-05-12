ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.14 million.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANIP traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $68.05. 305,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $70.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,803 shares of company stock worth $11,695,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.