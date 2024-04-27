Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.18

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 657051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IART. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.