AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.13-$11.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.090 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.62 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

