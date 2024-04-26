TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

TDG opened at $1,257.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,057.32. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,265.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

