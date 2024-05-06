U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.78 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

