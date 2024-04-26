The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EEA opened at $8.57 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

