Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 797.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dundee Price Performance

DDEJF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

