Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Short Interest Update

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 16,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance
OCIVF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.