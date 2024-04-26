Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in April

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

