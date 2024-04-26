Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in April

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAYA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Erayak Power Solution Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.