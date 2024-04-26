StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

