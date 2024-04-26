Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $194,841.60 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.55 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

