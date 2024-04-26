Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $13,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Navient by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

