Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 42,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. 7,065,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,272. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

